Rogue NG Just Released A New Lookbook Tagged ‘Deluxe Man’ – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

We are Obsessing Over Issa Rae’s Vibrant Looks in Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 212

Tolu Bally Rang in Her Birthday With a Major Fashionable Shoot

Sandra Chukwudozie is Serving Major Style Inspo in this New GQ South Africa Feature

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Work Outfits — Issue 145

10 Rising Lagos Fashion Influencers That Should Be On Your Radar STAT!

BN Style Your Curves: 8 Chic Looks to Steal from Ogechi – You’re Welcome!

A Week In Style: If You're Looking for Outfit Inspiration, Nonye Udeogu Is Your Plug!

Ozinna x Private Label Just Unveiled Their Vibrant Collaborative Collection

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian luxury fashion brand Rogue NG  just unveiled its newest collection Deluxe Man. The brand’s latest offering showcases couture and regality in men’s suits and semi-formal fashion, perfect for weddings and special events.

For this collection, the brand used a rich blend of velvet, jacquard, satin, and wool fabrics with luxury themes expressed in handcrafted beading, rhinestones, and crystal decorations; to tell a tale of luxury and a dapper lifestyle. These textiles are ideal for once-in-a-lifetime events.

According to the statement of the brand: 

The bride who is usually the centre of attraction at the wedding will be draped in pearls, crystals and rhinestones. This beautiful art of fashion should be extended to the groom. A groom should look as spectacular and unforgettable as his bride.

See the lookbook below.

Credits

Brand: @rogue_ng

Model: @sirleobdasilva

Direction: @sadic_____adams

Photography: @wilsononwukapictures

