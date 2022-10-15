Rogue NG Just Released A New Lookbook Tagged ‘Deluxe Man’ – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

Nigerian luxury fashion brand Rogue NG just unveiled its newest collection Deluxe Man. The brand’s latest offering showcases couture and regality in men’s suits and semi-formal fashion, perfect for weddings and special events.

For this collection, the brand used a rich blend of velvet, jacquard, satin, and wool fabrics with luxury themes expressed in handcrafted beading, rhinestones, and crystal decorations; to tell a tale of luxury and a dapper lifestyle. These textiles are ideal for once-in-a-lifetime events.

According to the statement of the brand:

The bride who is usually the centre of attraction at the wedding will be draped in pearls, crystals and rhinestones. This beautiful art of fashion should be extended to the groom. A groom should look as spectacular and unforgettable as his bride.

See the lookbook below.

Credits

Brand: @rogue_ng

Model: @sirleobdasilva

Direction: @sadic_____adams

Photography: @wilsononwukapictures