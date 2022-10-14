We are Obsessing Over Issa Rae’s Vibrant Looks in Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

TV star and all-around creative Issa Rae is one of the superstars featured in Elle Magazine’s annual Women in Hollywood issue.

For the cover story, Issa details her road to success, entering her ‘Mogul Era’, changes she’d like to see in Hollywood and the everyday habits that keep her on target to achieve her goals. She’s pictured on the cover and in the magazine in bright patterns and prints indicative of her effervescent nature, styled by Alex White and photographed by Cass Bird.

In the accompanying images, Issa looks incredible in a Moschino crochet bra top and pants set. Keeping with the vibrant theme, Issa opts for a baby pink Mônot bandeau top and skirt paired perfectly with matching Christian Louboutin strappy heels. She switches things up to a print-on-print ensemble with matching boots from Moschino. Her final look is just as colourful, featuring a multicolour shirt paired with a yellow floral pattern mini skirt from Etro.

Issa’s go-to makeup artist Joanna Simkin uses Dior Beauty to create a soft glam look for the Insecure star, while hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood and manicurist Eri Ishizu complete the look.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On being a role model

I don’t feel any responsibility. I’m like, ‘If you look up to me, proceed with caution. That’s on you. I’m sorry, while also flattered. But good luck to you if you do.’ I’m very transparent about my mistakes. I’m very transparent about my journey. But I don’t have to watch myself or what I do. If I had a legion of 12-year-old girl fans, I would be more cautious, but I don’t think that’s the case.

On her only-in-Hollywood moment

I was at the Golden Globes sitting at a table with the cast of Big Little Lies. Laura Dern was having a conversation with the president of HBO and was casually, unbeknownst to me, pitching him her next idea. It was him being like, ‘Okay, I love the idea. Who’s gonna write it?’ then her pointing to me, and then us selling a show together. That, to me, will always be an only-in-Hollywood moment. Now we just have to make the show.

Read the full story here.

Credits

Photographer: @cassblackbird

Writer: @juliana_uki

Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits

Hair: @lovingyourhair

Makeup: @joannasimkin

Manicure: @erierinailz