BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu was a Colourful Delight at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, the biggest stars in Hollywood arrived on the white carpet in Los Angeles for the second annual Academy Museum Gala— to celebrate America’s largest museum devoted to film history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

The stars brought the fashionable foot forward for the event. Sheer gowns and tuxedos remained one of the biggest trends of the night. On the best-dressed list was South African actor Thuso Mbedu who brought colour, glamour and fluidity to the carpet with her Giambattista Valli look.

Masterminded by stylist duo Wayman and Micah, the look featured a floral embroidered long-sleeve crop top and a dramatic white asymmetric textured tulle skirt. The Underground Railroad star completed the ensemble with dainty jewellery, a stunning round clutch bag and metallic Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

Sharif Poston was on hair duty, while Kenya Alexis was in charge of makeup. The pair teamed up to deliver glamorous makeup that paired perfectly with her new blonde colour. Ps Thuso opted to rock her natural hair.

Credits

Photography: @mr_dadams
Hair: @sharifposton
Makeup:@basedkenken
Styling: @waymanandmicah in @giambattistavalliparis

