MetroMan Sets The Bar for Modern Menswear in this Striking New Collection

Men’s lifestyle brand MetroMan recently unveiled their latest collection tagged Art of Comfort.

The brand’s latest offering sought inspiration from the everyday man who is the run-of-the-mill, upwardly mobile African man navigating his world and life with utmost ease.

Comfort was a priority in the design of this collection. A minimalist yet versatile tone personifies the cut, choice of fabric and colour palette of this collection in a true expression of what exudes ease and confidence. These unique pieces exude a blend of quintessential African tailoring in a modern yet timeless way, portrayed as an earthy palette of neutral tones, bright colours and pastels.

According to the Creative Director, Goldie Iyamu:

These are the colours that, when you look at them, you feel at home. Just look around you, the green is nature, the brown hues represent earth, and the pastels are the flowers and birds. These colours are inspired by the natural world.

Tunic-style shirts, bowling shirts and lounge suits exude modern luxury in their muted tailoring that plays a starring role throughout the collection. The tailoring is sure to make any man feel comfortable and confident as it enhances the male physique whilst exaggerating areas such as the torso, shoulders, and hips against long, lean legs.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand: @metroman.co