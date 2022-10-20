Connect with us

Style

MetroMan Sets The Bar for Modern Menswear in this Striking New Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu was a Colourful Delight at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala

Style

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 146

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Sparkly Pink Look at the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards

Style

You Will Fall in Love With Namibia After Watching this Tayo Aina Vlog

Style

Rogue NG Just Released A New Lookbook Tagged ‘Deluxe Man’ – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

Style

We are Obsessing Over Issa Rae’s Vibrant Looks in Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 212

Style

Tolu Bally Rang in Her Birthday With a Major Fashionable Shoot

Style

Sandra Chukwudozie is Serving Major Style Inspo in this New GQ South Africa Feature

Style

MetroMan Sets The Bar for Modern Menswear in this Striking New Collection

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Men’s lifestyle brand MetroMan recently unveiled their latest collection tagged Art of Comfort. 

The brand’s latest offering sought inspiration from the everyday man who is the run-of-the-mill, upwardly mobile African man navigating his world and life with utmost ease.

Comfort was a priority in the design of this collection. A minimalist yet versatile tone personifies the cut, choice of fabric and colour palette of this collection in a true expression of what exudes ease and confidence. These unique pieces exude a blend of quintessential African tailoring in a modern yet timeless way, portrayed as an earthy palette of neutral tones, bright colours and pastels.

According to the Creative Director, Goldie Iyamu:

These are the colours that, when you look at them, you feel at home. Just look around you, the green is nature, the brown hues represent earth, and the pastels are the flowers and birds. These colours are inspired by the natural world.

Tunic-style shirts, bowling shirts and lounge suits exude modern luxury in their muted tailoring that plays a starring role throughout the collection. The tailoring is sure to make any man feel comfortable and confident as it enhances the male physique whilst exaggerating areas such as the torso, shoulders, and hips against long, lean legs.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

Credit

 Brand: @metroman.co

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

#EndSARSMemorial: To Those Whose Lives Were Cut Short

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

5 Students React to the ASUU Strike Suspension

The Problem With Digital Loan Providers Harassing Defaulters’ Friends and Families

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home
css.php