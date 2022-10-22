Style
8 Kenyan BellaStylistas Stun Us With Fashion Inspo For The Weekend
Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.
During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.
Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.
Nyawira Mumenya
Outfit: @beeyou_collections
Photography: @rims.studios
Joy Kendi
Hair: @makeupcloudke
Dress: @t.jcollection
Heels: @fleeklondon
Nancie Mwai
Huddah Monroe
Hali Oduor
Sarah Hassan
Hair: @crownedbyronnie
Dress: @brianbabu
Makeup: @sunshinebalogun
Photography: @buoart
Nikita Kering
Silvia Njoki
