8 Kenyan BellaStylistas Stun Us With Fashion Inspo For The Weekend

Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.

During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.

Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.

Nyawira Mumenya

Outfit: @beeyou_collections

Photography: @rims.studios

Joy Kendi

Hair: @makeupcloudke

Dress: @t.jcollection

Heels: @fleeklondon

Bag: @adleysclassiccollection

Nancie Mwai

Huddah Monroe

Hali Oduor

Sarah Hassan

Hair: @crownedbyronnie

Dress: @brianbabu

Makeup: @sunshinebalogun

Photography: @buoart

Nikita Kering

Silvia Njoki

