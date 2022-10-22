8 Kenyan BellaStylistas Stun Us With Fashion Inspo For The Weekend

Connect with us

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Style is a way to say who you are without speaking, and these Kenyan fashionistas sure know how to turn heads with their sartorial choices.

During the week, these fashion-forward ladies served us amazing LEWKS and ultimately inspired our next ‘slay’. So if you’re looking for chic fashion ideas, you have come to the right place.

Check out the most stylish looks from our Kenyan BellaStylistas this week.

Nyawira Mumenya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

Outfit: @beeyou_collections

Photography: @rims.studios

Joy Kendi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joy Kendi🇰🇪 (@justjoykendi)

Hair: @makeupcloudke

Dress: @t.jcollection

Heels: @fleeklondon

Bag: @adleysclassiccollection

Nancie Mwai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancie Mwai (@nanciemwai)

Huddah Monroe

Hali Oduor

Sarah Hassan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sarah hassan (@hassansarah)

Hair: @crownedbyronnie

Dress: @brianbabu

Makeup: @sunshinebalogun

Photography: @buoart

Nikita Kering

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KERING’ (@nikita_kering)

Silvia Njoki

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

