BellaStylistas, Get Ready! Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Returns in Full Throttle| 26th – 30th October 2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is officially set to return from October 26th to October 30th.

This season, Collaboration, Co-creation and Community remain the driving force as Lagos Fashion Week refreshes the focus with a continued resolve to demonstrate commitment to Funding, Capacity Building across Retail & Manufacturing, and Navigating the Circular Economy and Education.

Kicking off this year’s activity-filled calendar was the Press Cocktail, held at Art Hotel to mark the beginning of a lineup of activities which includes XRetail in partnership with Zinkata, Folklore Connect, Lagos Fashion Week Swap Shop, Workshops for women-owned businesses with Sunlight Nigeria, FBS with Cross-Boundary, Runway shows – (Onsite and Offsite), Presentations and After Parties.

Lagos Fashion Week will embrace a hybrid model featuring digital and in-person runway presentations. Designers, fashion buyers, consumers and media from across the continent and beyond will reunite once again to view the new season’s collections of fresh talent such as Ajobi, Gëto, Orire, BABAYO, Pepperrow, and more. In addition, there will be digital shows highlighting rising talents from across Africa as well as featuring a distinct exhibition of the selected designers’ collections.

Since its inception, Lagos Fashion Week has been instrumental in facilitating impact-driven conversations with key stakeholders. This year, Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Crossboundary will feature a diverse panel of experts who will gather for an intimate discussion on financing the African fashion industry on the 27th of October.

Continuing its ongoing commitment to facilitating new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in fashion in Nigeria and Africa, Lagos Fashion Week will host Swap Shop with Global Fashion Exchange from the 27th to the 29th of October.

Green Access finalists Adaora Soludo, Themba Paulos Shezi, Nneji Akunne, Lu Adesola, Kwaku Kyere, Akoth Otieno, Peter Oshobor, Peter Acha, Essrhir Scheherazade and Sipho Lushaba will take to the runway after months of intensive workshops on circular practices towards fashion design.

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will officially open for runway shows from 27th to the 29th of October, 6 pm daily at Federal Palace Hotel and offsite shows from the 27th to the 30th of October.

Ticket information will be released shortly.

Lagos Fashion Week 2022 is Title sponsored by Heineken and supported by partners: Bestseller Foundation, TECNO, Lush Hair, Sunlight Nigeria, Austrian Lace, MAC and Lagos State. Lagos Fashion Week is exclusively produced by Style House Files.

For more information regarding Lagos Fashion Week 2022, kindly visit lagosfashionweek.ng or follow their Instagram page @lagosfashionweekofficial.

 

Campaign Photo Credits:

Photography: Stephen Tayo

Produced by: Style House Files

Hair: Lush Hair Nigeria

Makeup: Cass Koncept

Designers: This Is Us, Pepperrow, Ywande Lag, Emmy Kasbit

Jewellery: Shop Raenna, Raya Jewellery

Models: Beth Model Africa, Few Models

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

