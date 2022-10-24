BellaStylistas, Get Ready! Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Returns in Full Throttle| 26th – 30th October 2022

Since its inception, Lagos Fashion Week has been instrumental in facilitating impact-driven conversations with key stakeholders. This year, Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Crossboundary will feature a diverse panel of experts who will gather for an intimate discussion on financing the African fashion industry on the 27th of October.

Continuing its ongoing commitment to facilitating new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in fashion in Nigeria and Africa, Lagos Fashion Week will host Swap Shop with Global Fashion Exchange from the 27th to the 29th of October.

Green Access finalists Adaora Soludo, Themba Paulos Shezi, Nneji Akunne, Lu Adesola, Kwaku Kyere, Akoth Otieno, Peter Oshobor, Peter Acha, Essrhir Scheherazade and Sipho Lushaba will take to the runway after months of intensive workshops on circular practices towards fashion design.

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will officially open for runway shows from 27th to the 29th of October, 6 pm daily at Federal Palace Hotel and offsite shows from the 27th to the 30th of October.

Ticket information will be released shortly.