You Have to See MetroMan's Debut Diffusion Line Offerings Tagged "Old Money Love"

It's All About Fancy Boubous This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 251

Check Out This Week's Super Chic Workwear Outfits: Issue 184

These Bold & Beautiful #OOTD Inspos From Tacha Akide Will Inspire Your Week In Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie's House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is DTNow’s Latest Stylish Cover Star

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah Made Her Presence Known in an All-White Fringe Look

#BBNaijaAllStars: Is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit A Yellow Card Warning To Biggie's Jurors?

#BBNaijaAllStars: 5 GenZ Baddie-themed Looks Ilebaye Odiniya Has Served On Instagram

BN Style Your Curves: Go Bold, Unconventional & Beautiful With Ogechi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Urban menswear brand MetroMan has released its debut collection from its diffusion line, “I & I,” an offering that celebrates the essence of love and introduces the captivating assortments tagged “Old Money Love”.

Reflecting on the evolving dynamics of relationships within the Metroman community, Founder and Creative Director Goldie Iyamu emphasizes:

As friends and companions embrace significant life milestones, whether it’s marriage, parenthood, or committed partnerships, our focus turns to cherishing love at every juncture. This philosophy lays the groundwork for a collection that embodies enduring romance, opulence, and style, aligning harmoniously with contemporary aesthetics. 

Step into a realm where love is adorned with the trappings of affluence, where style effortlessly merges with comfort, and where every outfit is a testament to the beautiful memories of a summer romance. The “Old Money Love” collection invites you to indulge in a harmonious fusion of lavishness and ease, meticulously crafted to bring your fashion dreams to life. 

With a colour palette reminiscent of a treasure trove, the brand’s latest offering effortlessly merges rich jewel tones and delicate pastels, creating an ambience of grandeur and romance.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @metroman.co 

Photography: @topeadenola

Creative direction: @goldieiyamu

Models: @_sammyfrancis_ and @ifeomaamuta

Creative assist: @big.bernadette

 

 

 

 

 

Avatar photo

BellaNaija Style

