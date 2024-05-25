Connect with us

Sign Up For a Fun Weekend With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sign Up For a Fun Weekend With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys! How do you love spending your weekend? If we were to recommend a fun activity for you, it would be to binge on all the exciting features from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone!

This week has been packed with so much sweetness and it would be unfair to keep it to ourselves. We’ve made a compilation of all the features so you can relish on the go. From exciting love stories to stunning inspos and ‘aww-worthy’ videos, you are about to sign up for a fun weekend. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Come on a Beautiful Ride of Love & Culture With Vivan and Rizwan’s Yoruba Trad

From Pretending to be Her Boyfriend on Their First Date to Being Her Husband! #ThatRandVLove

Gbemiro Told Sarah She Was Going to be His Wife The First Time They Spoke!

It’s a Truckload of Love and Beauty in Ebun & Emmanuel’s Wedding Video

Bright Decided to Shoot His Shot Out of The Friend-Zone and Didn’t Miss!

She Said ‘Yes’ To Her Church Crush! Enjoy Lola & Nifemi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

 

Patnieey Thought She Was Attending a Birthday Dinner – Alas, It Was a Sweet Proposal From Paul!

A Mutual Friend Set Jess & Chido Up For Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Slay Seamlessly in Pink on Your Trad with This Lovely Beauty Look!

Bring Timeless Elegance To Your White Wedding With This Vintage-Themed Inspo!

Seaside Romance: This Styled Shoot will Inspire Your Dreamy Beach Wedding!

Let This Refined Delta-Igbo Bridal Look Inspire Your Big Day Slay

This Reception Inspo Will Add a Charming Effect to Your Traditional Wedding!

Make a Classic Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Couple’s White Wedding Moment Came With Multiple Doses of Love & Beauty

This Couple’s Photoshoot Session will Give You Loads of Butterflies!

This Colourful Bridal Reveal Video is all the Beauty Your Day Needs!

This Couple’s First-Look Moment Will Have You Smiling from Ear to Ear!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

