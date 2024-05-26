Connect with us

Sade and Ousbound's Mums Set Them Up For Love!

Sign Up For a Fun Weekend With These Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sharon Met Her Soulmate at a Party She Reluctantly Attended 4 Years Ago

A Facebook Love Story! Here's How Martina and Joseph Came to be

Nonye and Kobi Were Brought Together By a Fateful Encounter 9 Years Ago!

From The Church to The Altar! Here’s How Chichebem & Kingsley Came to be

Binta & Wale Met at A Barbecue Party! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Spice Up Your Weekend With Some Love & Beauty!

Tinuade & Temitope's Love Journey Began at a Birthday Party 4 Years Ago

Nwaka's Brother Introduced Him to Rebecca - Now, it's a Sweet 'Yes' to Forever!

Sade and Ousbound’s Mums Set Them Up For Love!

6 hours ago

They say mothers have eyes that see into the future. Sade and Ousbound’s mums felt that their children would make a perfect match and they were right!

They were just two strangers until their mums decided to take matters into their own hands and come up with a sweet matchmaking plan. Alas, their plan worked as the sweethearts hit things off almost immediately.

We’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over today and we are simply obsessed with the love and beauty that exudes in each frame. They look so cute together and their photos are all you need for a bright and beautiful day! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Sade:

On a random day at work, I got a text from my mum saying “Someone will follow you on Instagram, follow him back and reply to his DM because I know you” (I have a bad habit of not responding to DMs if I don’t know the person 🤭). I accepted his follow request and followed him back so I could access his page as we both have private pages. He sent me a DM introducing himself (I figured he was my dad’s friend’s son and our mums had taken it upon themselves to set us up 😆).

  

We exchanged numbers and the first time I saw his WhatsApp DP, I remember telling myself “This man will either be my husband or the worst heartbreak I’ll ever have in my life” because I had never liked anyone so much by just seeing a picture. We spoke for the first time on February 18th 2023; from that day, he became a part of me. I had never met anyone so intentional and genuine in my life, he was definitely made just for me. He flew to Nigeria from America just to see me and ask me to be his girlfriend with a beautiful note and a Swarovski necklace, my mind was blown! We got engaged 7 months after we started dating and we are getting married.

    

Credits

Bride @sade__o
Photography: @damimanuels

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

