Vivian & Rizwan Were Introduced by a Mutual Friend! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Vivian and Rizwan are our sweethearts for today and their love story backs up the saying that sometimes, you’ve just got to speak what you desire into existence.

They met through a mutual friend and clicked instantly. What makes their story even sweeter is that Rizwan pretended to be her boyfriend when they hung out and now, he’s her husband! They sealed their love in a beautiful white wedding and it was a display of love in its purest form.

They also repped their Yoruba roots with their trad and everything was a solid hit. From their glamorous looks to the rich display of culture , their lovely wedding serves as another reminder that love and culture is the sweetest mix ever! It was such a delight seeing them surrounded by the warmth of their family and friends and the joy that filled the air was palpable. We are so excited for these two as they embark on their forever journey. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Vivian

Riz and I started off as friends and then became lovers (ladies don’t block your blessings!) when we met we hit it off immediately. Fun fact, the first time we hung out, he was my pretend boyfriend to scare off all the boys, look at us now, he’s my husband y’all! Riz is literally my best friend and my soulmate, we do everything together and I’m truly blessed to have a partner that I can be my 100% raw and unfiltered self with. I pray our love and union lasts FOREVER in good health, wealth and unending joy.

How we met

By the groom, Rizwan

Viv and I met through a mutual friend. When I met her, I felt she was very cute and I fell in love with her dimples. She was just different and there was something about her eye contact! We were all a bunch of friends just enjoying life and making memories till one day (GAN GAN e don appen!) I decided to make my move and asked her out on a date. It’s so funny because people used to always assume we were together then even though we weren’t actually dating YET… I guess they saw it before we did. Viv is driven, kind and just a beautiful person inside and out. I’m absolutely honoured for her to become my wife. MRS RIZZY JONESSS!

Vivian and Rizwan also had a traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @finemalaika

Groom: @rizzyjones1

MC: @dayoice

Planner: @victoriabrooksevents

DJ: @iamdeejaycypha

Traditional wedding

Bride @finemalaika

Groom @rizzyjones1

Planner @victoriabrooksevents

Bridal Stylist @thewardrobemanager

Groom Stylist @groomstylingbytwm

Groom’s Outfits @couturebytabik | @magnumstitchesafrica

Groom’s Shoes @louboutinworld | @nineteenthshoes

Bride’s first outfit (Asooke look) @sheyeoladejo

Bride’s second outfit (Peach look) @mazellebridal

Bride’s third outfit (Ivory look) @marveeofficial

Fabric (Peach and Ivory look ) @kubisfabrics

Makeup @peaceibadin_mua

Hair Stylist @marieghold

Gele @khernys_touch

Shoes @aquazzura @stevemadden

Clutch bags @carvela @simonerocha_

Jewellery @mysecretjewelry_

Photography @thedavidmartinss

Videography @rmstudios_

Content Creator @reelsbyihunanya