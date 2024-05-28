Becca & Lawrence Went From Being Strangers in a Bank to Being Soulmates for life!

Love truly shows up when we least expect it to. Becca and Lawrence were complete strangers in a banking hall until Cupid orchestrated a plan for them to bump into each other. 😍

They exchanged contacts and things took a sweet turn when they moved to new cities. Today, they are serving us love and beauty with their pre-wedding photos and you can just tell that they are so smitten. We are so happy for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Lawrence:

I met Rebecca in February 2020 at Zenith Bank Ogudu where she was working. I went into the bank with a friend to make some cash deposits. While waiting for my friend, she walked up to me asking me to open an account with the bank (She was a marketer at that time). While she was still trying to convince me to get an account with them, my friend showed up so we had to leave. However, we exchanged numbers that day. We started talking during the lockdown and became good friends. I later lost touch with her for the whole of 2021. In 2022 January, she reached out to me, she was already in Canada and I was in the UK. We continued from where we left off and the rest is history.

Credits

Planner: @theparteefairy

Makeup: @nheemar_freshluk

Photography: @weezy_scott

Brown outfit: @boastitches

Ankara : @thepurplerobelagos

Stylist: @habbywilliams