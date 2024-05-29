Connect with us

It was Love at First Sight! Here's How Esther & Bright's Journey Began 6 years Ago

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Life often positions us in the right place at the right time and when this happens, something magical follows. Bright took a step in advancing his career six years ago which led him to his soulmate, Esther.

It was love at first sight and they remained good friends until he decided to shoot his shot and clearly, he did not miss. Over the years, these two have served as a support system to each other and have fallen deeper in love as the days go by! Now, they are set for the aisle and their pre-wedding photos are adding sunshine to our day. We are super excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the groom, Bright:

I remember so clearly August 2018, I was just an energetic young guy hustling and trying to make ends meet when I went for a 3-month job program at Unilag. Little did I know I was going to complete that 3-month program with the best gift of my life. Through that program, I met Esther. Everything about her just felt so right, her beauty, eloquence, composure and intelligence were just so admirable. I remember always looking forward to the next day so I could see her and get to talk to her, and yes I made so many attempts to impress her… that feeling only OG’s can understand, LOL.

For a while, I doubted my ability to maintain a good friendship with such a quality young lady. I mean, I was just a young hustling guy from Ojuelegba with zero packaging. I eventually found a way to get her attention. We started out as good friends, and I remember always cooking spaghetti and all sorts of meals for her every day. After 2 months of being really good friends, I gradually had the courage to ask her to be my girlfriend. This wasn’t so easy trust me. It took a while but it was worth every challenge. Esther has been my best friend and support system for the past 5 years. Essie has experienced me through several life phases and held my back firmly with so much loyalty, I mean through thick and thin.

  

From my humble beginnings when I had to sell Akara with my aunt to squatting with a friend and through the early days of my business when she had to stand in as my only staff, personal assistant and customer service personnel. She followed me to meetings so I could secure the contracts back then till God has shined his light on us. Yeah that grass-to-grace story, she has held my back with her loyalty intact. Each time I remember the word loyalty I think of her first and I am so grateful to God I didn’t let her down. Grateful to God for the gift of Esther and happy to be doing forever with her. Indeed I have found a good thing.

         

Credits

Bride@_essiegolden
Groom@_thebrightest
Planner: @glam1907events
Makeup@faaribeautypro
Okuku@okukubeautyhub
Photography@Damimanuels

 

