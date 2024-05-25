Connect with us

CAP Celebrates You! New Loyalty Program Rewards Dedicated Painters

Painters' Loyalty Scheme in Lagos

L-R: Oludayo Onasanya; Partner, Adebayo Akingbade; Regional Sales Manager, Chemical and Allied Products; Samuel Unwene; Lagos Painter, Oluwatosin Afolabi; Head of Sales Capability, Chemical and Allied Products; Oludayo Ajala; Head of Information Technology, Chemical and Allied Products; and Charles Michael, Capability Development Manager, Chemical and Allied Products, during the launch of its Painters’ Loyalty Scheme in Lagos recently.

CAP, a Nigerian top paint and coatings producer, is proud to unveil a new initiative: the CAP Painters Loyalty Scheme. This program celebrates our partnership with painters who bring their expertise and choose CAP products for their projects.

The Program represents the organisation’s appreciation for the skilled professionals who infuse life and vibrancy into spaces worldwide. Through this program, painters can now earn valuable rewards with every purchase of products from the Dulux outlets.

Participation in the program couldn’t be simpler. Painters only need to register using their phone numbers to become members and start accumulating points instantly. These points can be redeemed for discounts on future product purchases from Dulux outlets, as well as for a host of enticing prizes and rewards.

To ensure transparency and ease of use, painters will receive real-time SMS notifications for each transaction, keeping them informed of their points balance and available rewards.

Charles Michael, Capability Development Manager, CAP, says:

At CAP, we deeply value the dedication and expertise painters bring to their craft. The Painters Loyalty Scheme is our way of expressing gratitude to the painters who choose CAP day in and day out. We’re excited to introduce this program as a token of our appreciation and to further strengthen our partnerships with painters.

Start earning rewards today! The CAP Painters Loyalty Scheme is open to all painters who purchase Dulux products from our outlets. Visit the website to learn more and join the program.

CAP is a leading provider of paints and coatings, serving customers in Nigeria. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, CAP offers a diverse range of products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

