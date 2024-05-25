Connect with us

Get Ready: Gordon’s Playground is Back for Gin Lovers!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mark Your Calendars & Spread the Word! Gordon’s Playground Back in Lekki on June 8th at Amore Gardens in Lekki.Get ready to explore the flavourful world of Gordon’s and exciting performances from Alternate Sounds, SimsstheDj, Hanni and Wandi, M.I.A, and Tolu Daniels.

Guarantee Your Spot at Gordon’s Playground! This event is strictly by registration. Click the link to register free now. Spaces are limited.

Get a Glimpse of the Fun! Scroll down to see photos from the last Gordon’s Playground, and prepare to be amazed by this year’s event!
#GordonsPlayground #WorldGinDay

