Meet Brian Nwana: His 24-Hour Fast Food Marathon & Next Chapter

Brian Nwana, a notable Nigerian food blogger, recently embarked on an ambitious quest to visit over 100 fast-food restaurants on foot in 24 hours, earning him a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Brian’s epic adventure was a delicious testament to his unwavering spirit and love for food lore. He weaved through a culinary wave of restaurants and fast-food joints, conquering the seemingly impossible. Each stop was a symphony of flavours, from juicy burgers to exotic local specialities. All the while, a race against the clock unfolded, fueled by the steady stream of Zagg Energy+Malt drinks keeping Brian and his team on the go.

His management and company behind the quest, A.S Management Agency, the medical team courtesy of Precisive Medical Care and the entire team were on the ground to ensure that the quest went smoothly and had no obstacles. The Evidence team led by The Kaine Kranda Show ensured that every single moment of the quest was captured. Brian also got the support of hundreds of celebrities, content creators and food influencers nationwide.

As news of his record-breaking achievement spread like wildfire, Brian was thrust into the spotlight, gaining popularity, but for Brian, this newfound recognition is just the beginning of an even more impactful journey.

Empowered by his experience, Brian’s passion for food extends beyond the plate. He’s determined to use his platform as a force for good. By raising awareness and funds, he aims to create a world where everyone has access to a nourishing meal.

Brian’s management, A.S. Management Agency led by CEO Rhoda Kusimo, is taking point on this initiative. They’ll be partnering with restaurants and collaborating with 2-3 NGOs to bring these charity events to life.

Brian’s management and team are also planning a food tour around Nigeria to showcase the various culinary cultures and flavours we have in Nigeria. He will be sampling food from the south’s spicy flavours to the north’s vibrant tastes and varieties of the east. Through this country tour, he hopes to satisfy his palate and foster cultural exchange and appreciation.

Brian’s record-breaking feat was merely the first course! He’s on a mission to leave a lasting legacy that goes far beyond food. Fueled by a spirit of exploration and storytelling, Brian aims to not only showcase Nigeria’s culinary treasures on the global stage (“put Nigeria on the food map”), but also tackle the critical issue of hunger. As he chases his passions with unwavering determination and compassion, Brian’s journey serves as a powerful reminder: anything is possible when driven by a good heart and a relentless spirit.

