Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

Guinness World Records has officially recognised Brian Nwana, as the record holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants visited in 24 hours. His record surpasses the former record of 100 restaurants, held by Canadian YouTuber Eric Decker, known as Airrack.

On April 24th, Brian, a 22-year-old food content creator from Abuja, embarked on this ambitious journey to spotlight Abuja-based food businesses and showcase the richness of Nigerian cuisine. Although his original goal was to visit 120 restaurants, he exceeded expectations, stopping by 150 eateries. His journey started at 5 pm at Chicken Republic in Gwarinpa and ended 24 hours later at Truck Central.

What makes Brian’s feat even more impressive is that he completed the entire route on foot, without using any form of transportation. Along the way, he sampled a variety of dishes—from Nigerian staples like Moin Moin and Amala to global favourites like shawarma, pizza, fried chicken, and burgers.

“This record goes to show that the Nigerian food space is worth paying attention to,” Brian shared. “I would like to encourage people from around the world to come and explore the Nigerian food space.”

Watch the moment Brian reached his goal of 120 restaurants

The moment he clocked 24 hours: