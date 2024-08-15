Watch the Thrilling Teaser for Omoni Oboli’s “The Uprising: Wives On Strike”

Connect with us

The teaser of Omoni Oboli’s upcoming film “The Uprising: Wives On Strike,” is here. Announcing the release, Omoni excitedly shared,

The women said I should ask you if you are ready for us!!!
Listen, you think it’s Wives On Strike but it’s not!
This is THE UPRISING! 🔥🔥🔥
You’ve NEVER seen anything quite like this!
Coming to cinemas worldwide Q4 2024

Co-produced by Tomi Adeoye and Omoni, “The Uprising: Wives On Strike” is a sequel to “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” which followed a group of market women as they took a stand against domestic violence after one of their own was tragically beaten to death by her husband. This film, in turn, was a follow-up to the 2016 classic, “Wives On Strike.”

This sequel brings back the original cast of Omoni Oboli, Uche JomboUfuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha, alongside veteran actress Hilda DokuboTomiwa TegbeSegun ArinzeKalu IkeagwuJulius AgwuEmeka OkoyeBukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi.

The sequel, distributed by Nile Entertainment, marks Omoni Oboli’s return to the big screen after 5 years and her 10th year directing. The film will hit cinemas worldwide in Q4 2024.

Watch the teaser below:

