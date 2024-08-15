Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with “Uptown Disco” Music Video

“Uptown Disco” celebrates high energy, success, and living large. The lyrics reflect a party atmosphere, boasting about their achievements and lifestyle while encouraging listeners to enjoy the music and dance.

The song combines themes of personal triumph, wealth, and fun, with references to pop culture and sports figures to underscore their elevated status and enjoyment. The chorus by Fireboy DML and Olamide, highlights the celebratory vibe, urging people to dance and revel in the upbeat music.