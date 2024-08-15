Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with “Uptown Disco” Music Video

Olamide has released the music video for his track, “Uptown Disco,” The second single from his latest EP, “Ikigai / 生き甲斐, Vol. 1.” This upbeat track, featuring fellow YBNL stars, Asake and Fireboy DML, driven by energetic log drums.
“Uptown Disco” celebrates high energy, success, and living large. The lyrics reflect a party atmosphere, boasting about their achievements and lifestyle while encouraging listeners to enjoy the music and dance.
The song combines themes of personal triumph, wealth, and fun, with references to pop culture and sports figures to underscore their elevated status and enjoyment. The chorus by Fireboy DML and Olamide, highlights the celebratory vibe, urging people to dance and revel in the upbeat music.