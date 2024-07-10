Connect with us

Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for "Wives On Strike" in the Sequel "The Uprising"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Omoni Oboli’s popular series “Wives on Strike” returns to the big screen in a new chapter, “The Uprising: Wives On Strike.” The film’s director and executive producer, Omoni, made the announcement today, via her Instagram page, saying:

It’s Finally Here, and my heart is brimming with gratitude and excitement! 🌟 Returning to the big screen with « THE UPRISING: WIVES ON STRIKE 3 » feels like coming home 💃🏻

This journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, and I couldn’t be more proud to share it with you all.

To my incredible cast and crew, thank you for your tireless efforts and belief in this project. And to my fans, my besties, your love and support have been my guiding light through it all. 💖

Coming to cinemas Nationwide Q4 2024 . See you on the Big Screens

Co-produced by Tomi Adeoye and Omoni, “The Uprising: Wives On Strike” is a sequel to “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” which follows the market women’s fight against domestic violence after one of them was beaten to death by her husband. It was released in 2017 and follows the classic film, “Wives On Strike,” released in 2016.

This sequel brings back the original cast – Omoni Oboli, Uche JomboUfuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha, alongside veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, Tomiwa Tegbe, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu, Emeka OkoyeBukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi.

Check out the announcement video featuring May Yul-Edochie below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

