Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for “Wives On Strike” in the Sequel “The Uprising”

Omoni Oboli’s popular series “Wives on Strike” returns to the big screen in a new chapter, “The Uprising: Wives On Strike.” The film’s director and executive producer, Omoni, made the announcement today, via her Instagram page, saying:

It’s Finally Here, and my heart is brimming with gratitude and excitement! 🌟 Returning to the big screen with « THE UPRISING: WIVES ON STRIKE 3 » feels like coming home 💃🏻

This journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, and I couldn’t be more proud to share it with you all.

To my incredible cast and crew, thank you for your tireless efforts and belief in this project. And to my fans, my besties, your love and support have been my guiding light through it all. 💖

Coming to cinemas Nationwide Q4 2024 . See you on the Big Screens