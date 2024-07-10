Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in “X” Music Video feat. Joey B

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Sarkodie has dropped the music video for “X,” his latest track featuring fellow artist Joey B.

“X” is a standout from Sarkodie’s recent EP, “The Championship.” This genre-bending EP oscillates between introspective, celebratory, and braggadocious vibes, all delivered through Sarkodie’s signature Twi-infused lyricism. The project also features collaborations with Beeztrap Kotm and Xlimkid.

Directed by Awudu Musa, the “X” video showcases Sarkodie reflecting on his journey in the industry, his opulent lifestyle, and his position at the top of the rap game. Joey B complements the track with a catchy chorus that ties the themes together.

Watch below:

Stream the EP below: