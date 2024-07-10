Connect with us

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in "X" Music Video feat. Joey B

Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable "Victory Sounds" Concert at Wembley Arena in London

Telande World's Guinea Fowl Shito Blends Tradition & Innovation | A Must-Try!

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on "Lifework By Design" Podcast

Holy Mallam Opens Up to Teju Babyface on His Unexpected Move & New Beginnings in America

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Watch Brown Joe, Boypee & Hyce Deliver a Live Performance of "Ogechi" on Glitch Africa

Tomike Adeoye Had a Fun-Filled Weekend at Sharon Ooja's Wedding | Watch

Rema is Unapologetic & Confident in New Single "Hehehe"

Chioma, Lammy & Chima Advance to the Finale of "Nigerian Idol" Season 9

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in “X” Music Video feat. Joey B

51 mins ago

 Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Sarkodie has dropped the music video for “X,” his latest track featuring fellow artist Joey B.

“X” is a standout from Sarkodie’s recent EP, “The Championship.” This genre-bending EP oscillates between introspective, celebratory, and braggadocious vibes, all delivered through Sarkodie’s signature Twi-infused lyricism. The project also features collaborations with Beeztrap Kotm and Xlimkid.

Directed by Awudu Musa, the “X” video showcases Sarkodie reflecting on his journey in the industry, his opulent lifestyle, and his position at the top of the rap game. Joey B complements the track with a catchy chorus that ties the themes together.

Watch below:

Stream the EP below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

