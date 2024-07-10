Connect with us

Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable "Victory Sounds" Concert at Wembley Arena in London

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in "X" Music Video feat. Joey B

Telande World's Guinea Fowl Shito Blends Tradition & Innovation | A Must-Try!

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on "Lifework By Design" Podcast

Holy Mallam Opens Up to Teju Babyface on His Unexpected Move & New Beginnings in America

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Watch Brown Joe, Boypee & Hyce Deliver a Live Performance of "Ogechi" on Glitch Africa

Tomike Adeoye Had a Fun-Filled Weekend at Sharon Ooja's Wedding | Watch

Rema is Unapologetic & Confident in New Single "Hehehe"

Chioma, Lammy & Chima Advance to the Finale of "Nigerian Idol" Season 9

Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable “Victory Sounds” Concert at Wembley Arena in London

London’s OVO Wembley Arena witnessed a night of worship and praise on the 6th of July as thousands gathered to hear the gospel artist Sinach perform at her Sinach Live In Concert’s “Victory Sounds.”

Sinach treated the audience to a spectacular show and spiritual experience, featuring her biggest hits such as “Way Maker,” “I Know Who I Am,” “Victory is my Name” and many others. Joining her on stage was a lineup of local and international gospel artists, including Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, Limoblaze, Israel Houghton, Lucy Grimble and Warehouse Worship.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Sinach expressed her deep appreciation to her fans, stating, “I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended the Victory Sounds concert. It was an incredible night of worship and celebration, and I thank God for the opportunity to share this moment with all of you.”

See photos from the concert:

    

Watch videos of the concert:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinach (@therealsinach)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinach (@therealsinach)

