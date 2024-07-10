Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable “Victory Sounds” Concert at Wembley Arena in London

London’s OVO Wembley Arena witnessed a night of worship and praise on the 6th of July as thousands gathered to hear the gospel artist Sinach perform at her Sinach Live In Concert’s “Victory Sounds.”

Sinach treated the audience to a spectacular show and spiritual experience, featuring her biggest hits such as “Way Maker,” “I Know Who I Am,” “Victory is my Name” and many others. Joining her on stage was a lineup of local and international gospel artists, including Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, Limoblaze, Israel Houghton, Lucy Grimble and Warehouse Worship.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Sinach expressed her deep appreciation to her fans, stating, “I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended the Victory Sounds concert. It was an incredible night of worship and celebration, and I thank God for the opportunity to share this moment with all of you.”

See photos from the concert:

Watch videos of the concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinach (@therealsinach)