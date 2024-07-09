Lagos Fashion Week Returns For Its 14th Edition This October

Mark your calendars BellaNaijarians, Africa’s largest fashion event is set to return for its 14th edition. The 2024 Lagos Fashion Week is scheduled to commence on the 23rd and run through the 27th of October, 2024 bringing together buyers, consumers, and the media from around the world in Nigeria’s fashion capital, Lagos.

Africa’s busiest city (Lagos) will once again play the hub for showcasing African creativity hosting the vibrant LFW runway. The designers are sure to present new awe-inspiring collections celebrating African excellence.

Stay tuned to BellaNaijaStyle for more updates on participating designers, event schedules, and ticketing information as we count down to one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.

For more information regarding Lagos Fashion Week 2024, visit lagosfashionweek.ng or follow @lagosfashionweekofficial on Instagram.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!