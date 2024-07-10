Meet the Six Politicians of Nigerian Descent Elected to the UK Parliamentary

The United Kingdom recently had its general elections to elect a new prime minister president and members of Parliament to the House of Commons and the lower house of the Parliament. In a landslide, the opposition party led by Keir Starmer unseated the Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak of the Conservative Party, which had dominated British politics for fourteen years.

Six British politicians of Nigerian descent who contested for seats in the parliament won their elections, with some newly elected and the rest defending their seats for another tenure. Out of these six, five of them belong to the Labour Party and, one, the Conservative Party.

The elected MPs will serve their constituencies in the House of Commons for up to five years. Their journey begins on July 17th, 2024, with the State Opening of Parliament. During this ceremony, the King will deliver a speech outlining the government’s agenda for the upcoming session.

See the elected politicians of Nigerian descent below:

Chi Onwurah

Chi was born to a Nigerian father in 1965 in Wallsend and was taken back to Nigeria to live in Awka with her family when she was a baby. Two years later after the Biafran war broke out, she returned to Newcastle. She grew up on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton and attended Kenton School before studying electrical engineering in London.

Chi was re-elected as the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West, with 11,060 votes out of 18,875.

In her speech upon being elected, she emphasised unity and collaboration, pledging to represent all constituents regardless of their voting choices, saying “I want to reach out my hand, and the hand of the Labour Party to all the people of Newcastle, no matter how you voted today. Our future as a community, as a nation, will be so much brighter together, in a spirit of consideration for each other. My promise to you is to listen to you, to stand up for you, for our community, our values, and our future. Now is the time to come together for a better Newcastle. Our future is waiting for us. We can build it together.”

Thank you to the people of #NewcastleCentralWest for electing me to be your voice in Parliament. It is the honour of my life to represent our wonderful city and I will not let you down. pic.twitter.com/SjLSLKIZKX — Chi Onwurah 💙 (@ChiOnwurah) July 5, 2024

Bayo Alaba Bayo is a Labour councillor with roots in the Forest Gate area of London and Nigeria. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing and business from Coventry University in 1995 and later studied social politics at the London School of Economics in 2011. A former parachute regiment soldier, school governor, and entrepreneur, Bayo became the first Labour MP for Southend East and Rochford. He expressed his gratitude to voters and volunteers, highlighting the collaborative effort behind his success. It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t exhausted. But what I want to say first and most is a massive THANK YOU to every single one of the 15,395 voters who backed me to be Southend East & Rochford’s first ever Labour MP. I will never forget the trust… pic.twitter.com/OCLWedDcly — Bayo Alaba MP (@BayoAlaba) July 6, 2024