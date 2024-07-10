Connect with us

Inspired News

Meet the Six Politicians of Nigerian Descent Elected to the UK Parliamentary

BN TV Inspired

Holy Mallam Opens Up to Teju Babyface on His Unexpected Move & New Beginnings in America

Inspired News

Maureen Okam-Achebe Wins 2024 Faculty Award at Harvard's Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Events Inspired

Kiekie, Nasboi, Aproko Doctor & Others Honoured at 2024 Trendupp Awards | See Winners List

BN TV Inspired

Ifedayo Agoro Opens Up About Anxiety & Finding Her Passion on "With Chude"

Inspired News

Fola David Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Drawing by an Individual

BN TV Inspired

Bisola Aiyeola Shares Her Parenting Journey on "Mums Next Door" with Maria Chike

Inspired News

University of Birmingham Appoints Sandie Okoro OBE as New Chancellor

Career Inspired

Women In Africa Philanthropy Announces 2024 Young Leaders Programme Laureates

BN TV Inspired

Anjola Olupitan Breaks Guinness World Record for Fastest 10m Hand Walk

Inspired

Meet the Six Politicians of Nigerian Descent Elected to the UK Parliamentary

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

The United Kingdom recently had its general elections to elect a new prime minister president and members of Parliament to the House of Commons and the lower house of the Parliament. In a landslide, the opposition party led by Keir Starmer unseated the Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak of the Conservative Party, which had dominated British politics for fourteen years.

Six British politicians of Nigerian descent who contested for seats in the parliament won their elections, with some newly elected and the rest defending their seats for another tenure. Out of these six, five of them belong to the Labour Party and, one, the Conservative Party.

The elected MPs will serve their constituencies in the House of Commons for up to five years. Their journey begins on July 17th, 2024, with the State Opening of Parliament. During this ceremony, the King will deliver a speech outlining the government’s agenda for the upcoming session.

See the elected politicians of Nigerian descent below:

Chi Onwurah

Chi was born to a Nigerian father in 1965 in Wallsend and was taken back to Nigeria to live in Awka with her family when she was a baby. Two years later after the Biafran war broke out, she returned to Newcastle. She grew up on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton and attended Kenton School before studying electrical engineering in London.

Chi was re-elected as the Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West, with 11,060 votes out of 18,875.

In her speech upon being elected, she emphasised unity and collaboration, pledging to represent all constituents regardless of their voting choices, saying “I want to reach out my hand, and the hand of the Labour Party to all the people of Newcastle, no matter how you voted today. Our future as a community, as a nation, will be so much brighter together, in a spirit of consideration for each other.  My promise to you is to listen to you, to stand up for you, for our community, our values, and our future. Now is the time to come together for a better Newcastle. Our future is waiting for us. We can build it together.”

Bayo Alaba

Bayo is a Labour councillor with roots in the Forest Gate area of London and Nigeria. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in manufacturing and business from Coventry University in 1995 and later studied social politics at the London School of Economics in 2011. 

A former parachute regiment soldier, school governor, and entrepreneur, Bayo became the first Labour MP for Southend East and Rochford. He expressed his gratitude to voters and volunteers, highlighting the collaborative effort behind his success.

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi is a British politician who served as Secretary of State for Business and Trade from 2023 to 2024, President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities from 2022 to 2024.

The Conservative Party MP for North West Essex (formally Saffron Walden) retained her seat with 19,360 votes. She commended her campaign team and vowed to represent the best interests of all constituents, continuing her role as a scrutinising legislator.

Taiwo Owatemi

Born in 1992, Taiwo has been a Labour Party Member of Parliament for Coventry North West since 2019 and served as the Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities from September 2021 to September 2022.

Defending her Coventry North West seat with a landslide victory (with 19,696 votes), Taiwo expressed deep gratitude to voters, “Words cannot express my gratitude to the people of Coventry North West. Your trust in me, in our shared vision, for a brighter future, is truly humbling.”

A pharmacist by profession, she pledged to continue her tireless work amplifying the voices of her constituents.

Florence Dauta Eshalomi

Florence graduated with a BA Hons in Political and International Studies with Law from Middlesex University and started her working life as a 16-year-old at Sainsbury’s supermarket. She has worked in a variety of campaigning and public affairs roles including in local government as a policy officer, and as a regional organiser for the Labour Party during the 2005 general election.

A Member of the Labour and Co-operative parties, Florence was a Member of the London Assembly (AM) for Lambeth and Southwark from 2016 to 2021. Transitioning from the abolished Vauxhall seat, Florence secured victory in the newly created Vauxhall and Camberwell Green constituency

She praised voters for their trust and enthusiasm for working together. “Thank you to residents across Vauxhall and Camberwell Green for putting your trust in me.  I am honoured to be re-elected for the new constituency and I look forward to working alongside all of you.” Florence says

Kate Osamor

Kate is a British Labour politician who served as Member of Parliament (MP) for Edmonton from 2015 until the seat’s abolition in 2024. She was Shadow Secretary of State for International Development from 2016 to 2018. She is a member of the Socialist Campaign Group parliamentary caucus.

Watch her swearing in ceremony below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: Wellness Champions by Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo and Sons | Review by Tosin Sanni

Smart Emmanuel: Why Consistent Marketing is Crucial for Your Business Success

Mfonobong Inyang: Is Kenya Practising Democracy?

Seye Dele Talks About His Childhood & Founding Pade in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Bheki Dube is Revolutionising Inner-City Hospitality by Telling African Stories in Local Spaces
css.php