What You Need to Know About the New Federal Ministry of Livestock Development

Miss Nigeria Pageantry is Ushering in a New Era with a Strategic Vision for its 45th Edition

A Night to Remember at the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay Concert in Port Harcourt

Athletics Federation of Nigeria Announces 35 Athletes for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Maureen Okam-Achebe Wins 2024 Faculty Award at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital

Elizabeth Osho Releases New Book, "Who Do You Think You Are?" at Book Launch in London

Fola David Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Drawing by an Individual

University of Birmingham Appoints Sandie Okoro OBE as New Chancellor

Clout Talk Concert: A Stellar Talk Show Experience

Debbo Africa Champions Women's Health with Empowering Conversations on Perimenopause and Menopause

Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced the creation of a new ministry, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. The announcement was made today, Tuesday, July 9th, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope livestock reforms implementation committee at the State House in Abuja.

The new ministry is expected to drive the livestock sector with other agriculture projects under the food sustainability programme.

Last September, the president established a committee to address clashes between herders and farmers and to bolster the livestock and dairy industries. This followed recommendations from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria. The primary responsibility of the committee was to provide sector-specific solutions to the long-standing farmers-herders crisis.

The committee presented the president with 21 recommendations, including the creation of a ministry of livestock resources, along with other measures, to help resolve the decades-long conflict between farmers and nomadic cattle herders in the country.

According to the president, the minister for the new ministry will be announced soon. It is expected that he will forward the name to the Senate for screening and confirmation if it is a new nominee.

