Connect with us

Events Promotions

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Events Style

Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Events Movies & TV

Check Out the Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 AMVCA Nominees Gala

Events Style

Get Ready For the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations II at the Africa Soft Power Summit | May 26th, 2023

Events

How the Stars Showed Up For #AMVCA9 Cultural Day

Events Movies & TV

Thabang, Yemi Cregx, Jaypee & All the #BBTitans Stars Who Showed Up for #AMVCA9 Cultural Day

Events Promotions

The Music Business Academy for Africa Is Set to Kick-Start Registrations for Its Third Edition This Year, in 2023

Events Promotions

St. Lauren Brand takes on the Lagos Market with the Launch of their New Look and Flavours

Events Promotions

Celebrating Two Years in Nigeria: A Recap of RIF Trust's Anniversary Events

Events

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The second edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA 9) runway show was a total blast with its electrifying energy and fashion-forward flair! From stunning outfits to amazing energy, the event was a true celebration of African creativity and talent. And who better to bring some Zig to the party than Zagg Energy+Malt, the headline sponsor for the show!

Zagg’s commitment to supporting innovation, resourcefulness, ingenuity and creativity was on full display at the event. The brand’s daring qualities inspired contestants to pull out all the stops, creating designs that perfectly captured the essence of Zagg. And they truly delivered! The runway show was nothing short of spectacular, with bold patterns and intricate details showcasing grit and glamour. But more than that, it was inspiring to see how the contestants poured their hearts and souls into their work, creating something truly unique and unforgettable.

The winner, Funmibi of  FBI fashion and styling, went home with one million naira prize money courtesy of Zagg Energy+Malt.

Zagg’s message of hard work and determination was a true inspiration to everyone in attendance. Attendees saw how creativity can be harnessed to create something truly beautiful and meaningful. And that’s what it’s all about; pursuing your dreams with passion and determination. Whether you’re a fashion designer or just someone looking to make a mark in the world, Zagg’s message is clear: anything is possible if you’re willing to put in the work.

So, if you’re looking for a little dose of inspiration, remember that with a bit of grit and glamour, anything is possible. Just like the amazing designs showcased at the AMVCA 9 runway show, you, too, can unleash your creativity and achieve your dreams.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?
css.php