Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

Lagos, Nigeria saw a star-studded red carpet at the highly-anticipated 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) main awards night on Saturday. The event welcomed an amazing array of African celebrities and nominated stars in their bests, showcasing different styles and inspiring designs.

As we eagerly await to see who takes home the coveted AMVCA awards for the stacked categories, we are absolutely in love with the the incredible fashion choices that our faves rocked to the event. From Ini Edo’s stunning bedazzled dress, Nse Ikpe-Etim’s purple regal essence to Tope Tedela dapper tux, it was a pleasant feast for sore eyes.

Don’t just take our words for it. See below for photos of the stunning carnival.



Nana Akua Addo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tomike Adeoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Juliet Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

KayVee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Folagade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

VJ Adams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ivie Okujaye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uti Nwachukwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tobi Bakre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tope Tedela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nse Ikpe-Etim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adunni Ade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Enado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Idia Aisien

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ini Edo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Efe Irele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Elozonam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Allysyn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Emmanuel Umoh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kiekie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Bolanle Ninalowo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyosi & Etim Effiong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Bimbo Ademoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Seyi Awolowo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Zozibini Tunzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Linda Osifo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Blue Aiva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uche Montana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Thabang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chidi Mokeme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chomzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tolani Baj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uzor Arukwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Funke Akindele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nengi Hampson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Teniola A. Aladese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyin Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tacha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Faith Morey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Whitemoney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kunle Remi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Venita Akpofure