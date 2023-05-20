Events
Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!
Lagos, Nigeria saw a star-studded red carpet at the highly-anticipated 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) main awards night on Saturday. The event welcomed an amazing array of African celebrities and nominated stars in their bests, showcasing different styles and inspiring designs.
As we eagerly await to see who takes home the coveted AMVCA awards for the stacked categories, we are absolutely in love with the the incredible fashion choices that our faves rocked to the event. From Ini Edo’s stunning bedazzled dress, Nse Ikpe-Etim’s purple regal essence to Tope Tedela dapper tux, it was a pleasant feast for sore eyes.
Don’t just take our words for it. See below for photos of the stunning carnival.
Nana Akua Addo
Tomike Adeoye
Juliet Ibrahim
KayVee
Akin Faminu
Folagade
Lilian Afegbai
Sharon Ooja
VJ Adams
Ivie Okujaye
Uti Nwachukwu
Tobi Bakre
Tope Tedela
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Adunni Ade
Enado
Idia Aisien
Ini Edo
Efe Irele
Nini
Toke Makinwa
Elozonam
Allysyn
Emmanuel Umoh
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Kiekie
Bolanle Ninalowo
Toyosi & Etim Effiong
Bimbo Ademoye
Seyi Awolowo
Zozibini Tunzi
Linda Osifo
Blue Aiva
Uche Montana
Thabang
Chidi Mokeme
Chomzy
Tolani Baj
Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
Iyabo Ojo
Uzor Arukwe
Funke Akindele
Nengi Hampson
Teniola A. Aladese
Toyin Abraham
Tacha
Faith Morey
Whitemoney
Kunle Remi
Venita Akpofure
