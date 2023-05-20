Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

Connect with us

Lagos, Nigeria saw a star-studded red carpet at the highly-anticipated 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) main awards night on Saturday. The event welcomed an amazing array of African celebrities and nominated stars in their bests, showcasing different styles and inspiring designs.

As we eagerly await to see who takes home the coveted AMVCA awards for the stacked categories, we are absolutely in love with the the incredible fashion choices that our faves rocked to the event. From Ini Edo’s stunning bedazzled dress, Nse Ikpe-Etim’s purple regal essence to Tope Tedela dapper tux, it was a pleasant feast for sore eyes.

Don’t just take our words for it. See below for photos of the stunning carnival.


Nana Akua Addo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Juliet Ibrahim 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

KayVee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Folagade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lilian Afegbai 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sharon Ooja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

VJ Adams 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ivie Okujaye 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uti Nwachukwu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tope Tedela

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nse Ikpe-Etim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adunni Ade 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Enado

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Efe Irele 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Allysyn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Emmanuel Umoh 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kiekie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Bolanle Ninalowo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyosi & Etim Effiong 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Bimbo Ademoye 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Seyi Awolowo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Zozibini Tunzi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Linda Osifo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Blue Aiva 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uche Montana 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Thabang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chidi Mokeme 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chomzy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tolani Baj

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Iyabo Ojo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Uzor Arukwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Funke Akindele 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nengi Hampson 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Teniola A. Aladese 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyin Abraham 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tacha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Faith Morey 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Whitemoney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kunle Remi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Venita Akpofure 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

 

