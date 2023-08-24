Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

The Boubou is a flowing wide-sleeved robe worn across West Africa, and to a lesser extent in North Africa. The loose-fitting garment is worn by men and women in Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and some other parts of Africa with varying nicknames across borders and ethnic groups. Lots of people find it very comfortable to wear and it offers a unique elegance associated with the wealthy in these areas.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mide Funmi Martins (@mydemartins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATUCHE WOMAN™ | RTW In lagos | Lagos Clothes Vendor (@atuchewoman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic Anosike (@ritadominic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

That wraps it up for Issue 251!