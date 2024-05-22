Connect with us

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 214

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

NikeBalogun's Fusion of Tradition and Modern Style at AMVCA 2024

Tiwa Savage's Served Stunning Lewks For The Premiere of Her Debut Film "Water And Garri"

How Chic is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in this Lovely Dress from Nigerian Brand — Oríré

Beyonce Spotted Rocking a Custom 'Made in Senegal' Handbag to Chloe Bailey's Coachella Set

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

Jeremy Pope Steals the Show in Daring Tanner Fletcher at 2024 Met Gala by Ugo Mozie

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSPHINE OGUGUA (@d_beautyengineer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahlogonolo Ngoepe (@hlogi_mmc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palesa Phake (@palesaphake)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Bolin (@stylistjbolin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

