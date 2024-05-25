Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in “Higher Crime” | Watch Trailer

“Higher Crime,” a movie produced by Aniebiet Francis, is set to be in cinemas from June 14th.

Directed by Uduak Patrick, “Higher Crime” delves into the story of Tife, a popular blogger, who decides to expose the horrifying truth behind a young girl’s rape. But when she publicly accuses a prominent philanthropist, Jeffrey, who is also the perpetrator, a fierce battle erupts. As tensions rise, Jeffrey retaliates with a defamation lawsuit, setting the stage for a legal showdown unlike any other.

It stars Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch, Anita Oritsegbubemi Edwards, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Enwongoabasi Ibom and Folasade Oni.

Watch the trailer below: