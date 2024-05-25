Connect with us

Watch Tems Explain "Love Me Jeje" her Love Language & More on the "Chicken Soup Date"

Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in "Higher Crime" | Watch Trailer

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

D'Banj's "Since' 04" Music Video is a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

Listen to Fave's New Single "Controlla"

Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single "Wayo"

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

On a recent “Chicken Shop Date” with Amelia Dimoldenberg, singer Tems dished out tips on dodging bad dates while enjoying some chicken nuggets at Sam’s on Kilburn Lane.

Tems also talked about her ideal partner, her preferred way of receiving affection, and her unique trick for battling moments of self-doubt. She explained the meaning of “jeje” from her latest song “Love Me Jeje” and did a freestyle rap over a beat Amelia created by tapping the table.

If Amelia ever takes a trip to Nigeria, Tems promises a delicious welcome meal – Egusi soup, which Amelia says she’ll pair with bread roll.

Watch here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

