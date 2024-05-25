Watch Tems Explain “Love Me Jeje” her Love Language & More on the “Chicken Soup Date”

On a recent “Chicken Shop Date” with Amelia Dimoldenberg, singer Tems dished out tips on dodging bad dates while enjoying some chicken nuggets at Sam’s on Kilburn Lane.

Tems also talked about her ideal partner, her preferred way of receiving affection, and her unique trick for battling moments of self-doubt. She explained the meaning of “jeje” from her latest song “Love Me Jeje” and did a freestyle rap over a beat Amelia created by tapping the table.

If Amelia ever takes a trip to Nigeria, Tems promises a delicious welcome meal – Egusi soup, which Amelia says she’ll pair with bread roll.

Watch here: