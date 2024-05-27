“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Heats Up with Top 10 Live Performances | Watch

Nigerian Idols Season 9 saw the competition intensify yesterday as the remaining contestants took the stage for live performances.

Last week, the judges faced a tough decision with a tie between Lammy and Japh Kenti for the final spot in the Top 10. Ultimately, Lammy emerged victorious, joining the nine other contestants who advanced the previous week.

The Top 10, including Jennifer Ugomu, David Garland, Chima, Mira Clear, Gracia, Stevie, Chioma, Lammy, Lady Ruth and Maio, thrilled the audience with a variety of musical performances. From Harry Styles’ “Falling” to showstopping hits like “Never Enough” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, the contestants showcased their vocal talents and stage presence.

Watch their performances below and don’t forget to vote for your favourites here:

Jennifer Ugomu

Jennifer was a sight to behold as she belted powerhouse vocals in a performance of Andra Day’s Grammy-nominated anthem for hope, “Rise Up”

David Garland

Triumphantly stepping into the world of commercial pop, Garland left the judges in awe with an awe-inspiring take on Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’.

Chima

Caima showcased his vocal agility on the stage as he dove deep into the viral waters of Teddy Swims’ soulful chart-topper, “Lose Control”

Mira Clear

The songbird paid attention to the technical details of a masterful vocal performance when delivering her powerhouse rendition of Sia’s inspirational song, “Unstoppable”

Gracia

Powerhouse vocals hovered all over the stage as Gracia tapped into her bag with a stunning performance of Guetta and Sia’s 2011 banger, “Titanium”

Stevie

Stevie found the sweet spot in melting his mellow voice with the delicate piano on Greatest Showman’s “A Million Dreams”

Chioma

Vulnerability was strength for Chioma’s awe-inspiring rendition of Greatest Showman’s sweet and lulling tune, “Never Enough”

Lammy

Known widely to be a perfect selection in any wedding playlist, John Legend’s “All of Me” has become the quintessential love song for all romance. Lammy melted the stage with his emotional rendition of the popular song

Lady Ruth

Lady Ruth flowed with a beautiful technique as she reached for Beyoncé’s high notes, raspy tones and rich riffs on her performance of “Drunk in Love”

Maio

While “Ojuelegba” contained no high notes, Maio knew that a successful rendition would depend on keeping on key, acing the Wizkid’s warm tones, and delivering a lush summer vibe in a chilled setting for his performance.