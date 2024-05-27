Connect with us

BN TV Music

“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Heats Up with Top 10 Live Performances | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Explain "Love Me Jeje" her Love Language & More on the "Chicken Soup Date"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in "Higher Crime" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

BN TV Music

D'Banj's "Since' 04" Music Video is a Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Music

Zoro Swagbag Switches Up His Style with New Single "Gangan"

BN TV Music

Styl-Plus' "Olufunmi" Gets a Reimagined Version feat. ID Cabasa, Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj & Joeboy

BN TV Music

Listen to Fave's New Single "Controlla"

BN TV Music

Tekno is Back! Watch him & Uzoamaka Aniunoh in Video of New Single "Wayo"

BN TV

“Nigerian Idol” Season 9 Heats Up with Top 10 Live Performances | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Nigerian Idols Season 9 saw the competition intensify yesterday as the remaining contestants took the stage for live performances.

Last week, the judges faced a tough decision with a tie between Lammy and Japh Kenti for the final spot in the Top 10. Ultimately, Lammy emerged victorious, joining the nine other contestants who advanced the previous week.

The Top 10, including Jennifer Ugomu, David Garland, Chima, Mira Clear, Gracia, Stevie, Chioma, Lammy, Lady Ruth and Maio, thrilled the audience with a variety of musical performances. From Harry Styles’Falling” to showstopping hits like “Never Enough” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, the contestants showcased their vocal talents and stage presence.

Watch their performances below and don’t forget to vote for your favourites here:

Jennifer Ugomu

Jennifer was a sight to behold as she belted powerhouse vocals in a performance of Andra Day’s Grammy-nominated anthem for hope, “Rise Up”

David Garland

Triumphantly stepping into the world of commercial pop, Garland left the judges in awe with an awe-inspiring take on Harry Styles’Falling’.

Chima

Caima showcased his vocal agility on the stage as he dove deep into the viral waters of Teddy Swims’ soulful chart-topper, “Lose Control

Mira Clear

The songbird paid attention to the technical details of a masterful vocal performance when delivering her powerhouse rendition of Sia’s inspirational song, “Unstoppable

Gracia

Powerhouse vocals hovered all over the stage as Gracia tapped into her bag with a stunning performance of Guetta and Sia’s 2011 banger, “Titanium

Stevie

Stevie found the sweet spot in melting his mellow voice with the delicate piano on Greatest Showman’s “A Million Dreams

Chioma

Vulnerability was strength for Chioma’s awe-inspiring rendition of Greatest Showman’s sweet and lulling tune, “Never Enough

Lammy

Known widely to be a perfect selection in any wedding playlist, John Legend’s “All of Me” has become the quintessential love song for all romance. Lammy melted the stage with his emotional rendition of the popular song

Lady Ruth

Lady Ruth flowed with a beautiful technique as she reached for Beyoncé’s high notes, raspy tones and rich riffs on her performance of “Drunk in Love

Maio

While “Ojuelegba” contained no high notes, Maio knew that a successful rendition would depend on keeping on key, acing the Wizkid’s warm tones, and delivering a lush summer vibe in a chilled setting for his performance.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Making Money and Finding Your Voice in the Creator Economy
css.php