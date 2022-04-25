A Week in Style: Let Larry Hector teach you How to Nail Edgy Fashion

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Hi #BellaStylistas!

We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week. One fashionista that constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Lagos based model and style influencer, Larry Hector.

You can rely on Larry to deliver men’s fashion in the most refreshing and eclectic ways. For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from his curated Instagram page just for you.

Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Never too early in the week to own every you room walk into with a bold-coloured power suit.

Tuesday

Cure your post-Monday blues with this sleek blue fit.

Wednesday

Looking suave in an all-black ensemble never hurt anybody!

Thursday

It literally does not get any more dapper than the look Larry is sporting below. It would work for any day of the week really.

Friday

The pop of vibrant orange accessories takes the whole look to a new level of freshness!

Saturday

This sun yellow fit is sure to spice up your next date or weekend outing of your choice. 

Sunday

Got an exclusive event or occasion coming up? Kindly take notes to amp up your high fashion scores.

