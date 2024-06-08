Connect with us

See How The Stars Lit Up The Black Carpet for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" Premiere

Watch Episode 4 of "My Name Is Zozo" Starring Elozonam & Broda Shaggi

Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series "Bottomline" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

Priye Diri Selected for the 2024 Film Independent Global Media Makers LA Residency

Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back the Cast of "Sister Acts 2" to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Fejiro Faces a Secret Admirer in Season Finale of "Manless"

See How The Stars Lit Up The Black Carpet for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Premiere

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

The Lagos Filmhouse buzzed with excitement yesterday as Nigeria’s stars arrived in style for the premiere of the American action comedy film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” They showed up on the black carpet looking sharp in their signature bad boy outfits.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the fourth sequel of the “Bad Boys series of buddy cop films. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, it follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett trying to clear the name of their late captain, Conrad Howard, falsely accused of conspiracy.

The bad boys are back, and this time, it’s for life or die! See the stunning looks and action-filled moments from the premiere:

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Nonye Udeogu (thisthingcalledfashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Larry Hector

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See more guests’ looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

