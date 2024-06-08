See How The Stars Lit Up The Black Carpet for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Premiere

The Lagos Filmhouse buzzed with excitement yesterday as Nigeria’s stars arrived in style for the premiere of the American action comedy film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” They showed up on the black carpet looking sharp in their signature bad boy outfits.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the fourth sequel of the “Bad Boys“ series of buddy cop films. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, it follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett trying to clear the name of their late captain, Conrad Howard, falsely accused of conspiracy.

The bad boys are back, and this time, it’s for life or die! See the stunning looks and action-filled moments from the premiere:

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Nonye Udeogu (thisthingcalledfashion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Elozonam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Larry Hector

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See more guests’ looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)