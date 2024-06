Zozo gets a message from his agent that time is running out for him to submit his audition tape to Yemi Adetiwa and he hurries to make one on the streets of Lagos. But we all know how filming can be on these streets.

Let’s just say things get a little interesting. This episode stars Elozonam, Chiamaka Uzokwe, Broda Shaggi and Oby Odoemena.

Catch all the previous episodes of “My Name Is Zozo” here.

Watch here: