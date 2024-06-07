Bella Shmurda’s “1999” Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Celebration of Hustle

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fresh off his “R2 Sept 12” EP release, Bella Shmurda keeps the momentum going with the music video for “1999,” featuring singer-songwriter Bloody Civilian.

This anthem of perseverance is all about overcoming struggles. Bella Shmurda and Bloody Civilian trade verses, detailing their past challenges, from financial limitations to the daily grind of public transportation.

Explaining his choice of collaborator, Bella Shmurda says, “he believes Bloody Civilian has the perfect song to perfect the song.”

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria by director Big Josh, the video brings the lyrics to life in a vibrant and relatable way.

Watch here:

