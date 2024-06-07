“I Really Feel Like I Have Peace In My Life” – Tems on The Making of Debut Album “Born In The Wild”

Fresh off the release of her debut studio album, “Born In The Wild,” Tems invites fans into her creative process with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the album. Her voice narrates the journey, detailing her evolution as an artist and how it shaped the album. The visuals weave snippets of Tems writing songs, collaborating in the studio, and strategising with her team, all set against a backdrop that reflects her story.

“Most of my songs were coming from a place of not being seen, not having freedom or not having peace,” Tems reflects. “Now, I really feel like I have peace in my life.”

She also expresses a deep gratitude for her team, a community of producers who support and encourage her continuous growth. “One thing I’m grateful for is my team, the group of producers that support and encourage me to keep learning. Never did I think that I would experience that kind of support,” she says.

“Born In The Wild” is a genre-bending masterpiece. It blends R&B with Afrobeats and amapiano fusions. The album celebrates African culture and heritage, featuring collaborations with powerhouses like Asake and J. Cole.

