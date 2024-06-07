Ndani TV Unveils Trailer for New Web Series “Bottomline” Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani & Jennifer Eliogu

Connect with us

Get ready to dive into the world of Bottomline Media! Ndani TV, known for web series like s “Skinny Girl In Transit,” “Game On” “Rumour Has it” and “Love Like This” has released a trailer for their upcoming web series, “Bottomline.”

The series premieres on YouTube on June 14th and follows the hilarious antics of the Bottomline Media staff.

Prepare to be entertained by an ensemble cast featuring Bisola Aiyeola (you won’t believe who plays HR!), Akah Nnani, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro (Sweet Ope), Olubiyi Oluwatobiloba (Oli Ekun), Mike Afolarin, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, and Jennifer Eliogu.

Watch the trailer below:

