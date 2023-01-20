Connect with us

Ndani TV shares first look at its upcoming web series starring Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok & Mike Afolarin

We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

"The Wait" Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

Adesua Paints Portrait of Banky W on Her Vlog | Watch

Meet the Cast of Showmax's "The Real Housewives of Abuja"

Watch the First Trailer for Jada Pinkett Smith’s "African Queens: Njinga" Series

Here's What You Should Expect From "The Real Housewives of Abuja"

Get the Scoop on Linda Ikeji's Debut Film "Dark October" Coming to Netflix February 3rd

Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade & Dorathy Bachor to Star in a New Netflix Film "Ijogbon" Directed by Kunle Afolayan

Ndani TV shares first look at its upcoming web series starring Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok & Mike Afolarin

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Ndani TV has announced that a web series will be coming soon to its YouTube channel.

Ndani TV hasn’t revealed the title or other details of the upcoming web series, but the first look at the series, which was posted on Instagram, suggests that it will be exciting and fun.

The cast ensemble features Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro (Sweet Ope), Olubiyi Oluwatobiloba (Oli Ekun), Mike Afolarin, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, Jennifer Eliogu, and some other talented actors.

 

