Ndani TV shares first look at its upcoming web series starring Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok & Mike Afolarin

Ndani TV has announced that a web series will be coming soon to its YouTube channel.

Ndani TV hasn’t revealed the title or other details of the upcoming web series, but the first look at the series, which was posted on Instagram, suggests that it will be exciting and fun.

The cast ensemble features Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro (Sweet Ope), Olubiyi Oluwatobiloba (Oli Ekun), Mike Afolarin, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, Jennifer Eliogu, and some other talented actors.