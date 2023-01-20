Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke spotted at the Premiere of Netflix’s “Shanty Town”

Connect with us

Published

9 mins ago

 on

The stars of Netflix’s Nigerian crime thriller, Shanty Town, stepped out for the global premiere of the highly anticipated series.

Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part series follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers, Inem (played by Ini Edo), Emem (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim), and Shalewa (played by Nancy Isime), who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state. In this gritty tale of redemption and retribution, a shot at freedom will take everything from our hustlers.

Shanty Town features Nollywood icons like Richard MofeDamijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, and Uche Jombo. Also featuring in this star-studded series are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu, and one half of Nigerian music duo PSquare, Peter Okoye.

Shanty Town is now streaming on Netflix.

See photos from the premiere below:


