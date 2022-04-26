Ini Edo is Serving High Fashion Looks in These Birthday Snaps

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Veteran Nollywood actor Ini Edo recently commemorated her birthday in grand style as she posted phenomenal looks from Erica Moore and Xtra Brides Lagos from the musing shoot.

The first look featured a dreamy salmon pastel bridgerton-esque ball gown from Xtra Brides Lagos. The top half is more subtle with a see-through lace piece, snatched at the waist plus chic puffy sleeves to complement the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

We can’t help but notice her soft yet striking glam for this look. Her makeup was dewy with soft rosy lips and lush lashes, and her hair is slicked back into a pretty bun elevated with gorgeous ornamental beads and pearl earrings. The whole look screams royalty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

The multi-award-winning veteran actress took things up a notch with this steamy all-black Erica Moore latex jumpsuit. With sleeve cut-outs, centre-parted straight dark hair, droopy earrings and winning nude lips, there is no doubt Ini Edo flawlessly executed this femme fatale inspired look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Credits
Looks:  @xtrabrideslagos | @ericamoorebrand
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @dv_hairsalon
Photography: @photokulture
Creative director: @medlinboss

