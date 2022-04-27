Connect with us

Style

Here's an Edgy Way to Slay the Traditional Agbada Look - Thanks Dénola Grey

Style

Ini Edo is Serving High Fashion Looks in These Birthday Snaps

Style

A Week in Style: Let Larry Hector teach you How to Nail Edgy Fashion

Style

4 Ways to Dress for the Corporate World and Still Look Stylish, Courtesy Buhle Mkhize

News Style

Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick's Magazine 5th Anniversary Cover!

Style

This is How You Slay Coachella Outfits – Courtesy Achieng Agutu, Oyin Edogi & Amy Julliette Lefévre

Style

This Week's Style Stars Are Serving Gorgeous Green Looks on #BellaStylista: Issue 188

Style

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Style

These African #BellaStylistas gave us Major Summer Style Inspo at The Revolve 2022 Festival

Style

Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

Style

Here’s an Edgy Way to Slay the Traditional Agbada Look – Thanks Dénola Grey

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Dénola Grey is one style star that never disappoints regarding serving great looks and fashion moments wherever he graces. His latest ensemble for his friend’s wedding will back up the former statement as we get into the whole shebang.

It was a fabulous moment for the actor and fashion consultant as he showed up and showed out in a silk lamé from Studio Concierge NG, tailored into an Agbada by TDA Couture. He paired the look with a sublime tan gold headpiece fila, partnered with classic slip-on graphic gold loafers.

Dénola also elevated this look to the next level with a touch of high fashion, adding edgy gold accessories, drop cross earrings and golden clips. At this point, we have no choice but to add this to our best-dressed lists.

Credits

Fabric: @studioconciergeng
Tailoring: @tdacouture
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Meet Chebet Mutai, the Kenyan High-Flyer Turning Raw Leather to Gold

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand
css.php