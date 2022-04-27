Here’s an Edgy Way to Slay the Traditional Agbada Look – Thanks Dénola Grey

Dénola Grey is one style star that never disappoints regarding serving great looks and fashion moments wherever he graces. His latest ensemble for his friend’s wedding will back up the former statement as we get into the whole shebang.

It was a fabulous moment for the actor and fashion consultant as he showed up and showed out in a silk lamé from Studio Concierge NG, tailored into an Agbada by TDA Couture. He paired the look with a sublime tan gold headpiece fila, partnered with classic slip-on graphic gold loafers.

Dénola also elevated this look to the next level with a touch of high fashion, adding edgy gold accessories, drop cross earrings and golden clips. At this point, we have no choice but to add this to our best-dressed lists.

Credits

Fabric: @studioconciergeng

Tailoring: @tdacouture

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.