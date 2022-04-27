BN Style Your Curves: Beatrice Waithira Is All The Inspiration You Need For Elegant Plus Size Fashion

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We love discovering new BellaStylistas whose style and content leave us feeling inspired, even though we could hoard all these stylish influencers and content creators, we would rather share them with you, our very own BellaStylistas, so we can all enjoy their unique styles and creativity together.

Kenyan fashion and lifestyle creator Beatrice Waithira is one curvy #BellaStylista that never misses our radar. We are head over heels for the effortless way she flaunts her curves and accentuates her best features with stylish outfits. 

The plus-size baddie is our latest pick for the BN Style Your Curves feature. She never shies away from the latest trends and hyper-feminine form-fitting pieces and has made confidence her best accessory.

Bathilde constantly reminds us and essentially shows us that curvy girls should not restrict themselves to a particular style or ‘safe’ choices but should have just as much fun dressing up as everyone else.

We have carefully curated some of her best looks, so feel free to take notes when you need outfit inspiration or channel her confidence. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beatrice Waithira (@its_waithira)

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

