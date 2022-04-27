Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 122

BN Style Your Curves: Beatrice Waithira Is All The Inspiration You Need For Elegant Plus Size Fashion

Here's an Edgy Way to Slay the Traditional Agbada Look - Thanks Dénola Grey

Ini Edo is Serving High Fashion Looks in These Birthday Snaps

A Week in Style: Let Larry Hector teach you How to Nail Edgy Fashion

4 Ways to Dress for the Corporate World and Still Look Stylish, Courtesy Buhle Mkhize

Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick's Magazine 5th Anniversary Cover!

This is How You Slay Coachella Outfits – Courtesy Achieng Agutu, Oyin Edogi & Amy Julliette Lefévre

This Week's Style Stars Are Serving Gorgeous Green Looks on #BellaStylista: Issue 188

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 122

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyanda Bani (@siyabunny)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@kilaniie)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layla Tebogo Moreki (@layla_moreki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

