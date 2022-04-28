Alexander Julian’s Coachella Outfits prove He is a Street Style Star

Stylist and fashion enthusiast Alexander Julian has proven again why he is one of our favourite style stars as he made an unmissable appearance at last weekend’s Coachella for the second half of the festival with four scene-stealing looks featuring brilliant pieces from African designers like Emmy Kasbit and Marrakshi.

His first modern cowboy-inspired look featured a snazzy fringed Palm Angels X Missioni beige technicolour jacket paired with Emmy Kasbit pants with lime fringes hanging down the sides. Alexander then topped it off with a chic cowboy hat and floral print scarf, plus Le Specs sunglasses, striking jewellery and deep brown boots.

The travel editor followed by keeping his style simple yet tasteful with a floral graphic sweater, blue shorts, white sneakers, sunglasses, plus his signature floral scarf for the weekend. Taking things up a notch, he then rocked a stunning Marrackshi striped tank dress elevated with an ornamental hat and a neckpiece.

Alexander Julian then sealed the deal with a bubbly multi-coloured Levis denim ensemble, layered with a sweet hat, dazzling accessories and a pair of dashing ombré boots. At this point, we can not help but admit that he ATE in the style department this Coachella.

