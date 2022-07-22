Looking to Score All The Likes On Instagram? Buhle Mkhize Has You Covered!

Connect with us

Creating a successful Instagram post is not as complicated as it may seem. Sometimes all it takes is a bit of clever wit—or some tasteful prop arranging. Occasionally, the perfect snap requires a little bit of coordinated art. To the fashion enthusiast with an eye for a scenic landscape or two, it’s all about matching a chic outfit with complementary scenery.

South African Instagram It girl Buhle Mkhize has a knack for matching her chic outfits with beautiful scenery. You won’t be able to look away from her eye-catching pictures or videos once you see them.

If you want to nail an Instagram-worthy OOTD look, Buhle is your plug. You can scroll down to see how she incorporates her chic outfits into her natural surroundings.

 Floral Print

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Hello Yellow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Pretty Pink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Nude Dream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

All Black Everything

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Our Favourite Combo = Purple & Pink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Divine in White

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Brown & Black

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

