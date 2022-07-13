Connect with us

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks| Edition 132

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chizi Duru (@chiziduru)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

