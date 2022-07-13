Here’s Your Exclusive First Look At Meme Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2022 Lookbook

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Emerging fashion brand, Meme Rocha unveils its second collection tagged ‘Satori’– a Japanese word loosely translated as seeing into one’s true nature. Pieces from the Satori collection form the Meme Rocha Luxé line which is delicate and high-end in design.
This made-to-order collection features braided elements on the finest silk fabrics, 3D motifs, embellishments for that extra pièce-de-resistance, ruching and risqué details.

Inspired by the moods of summers on the Amalfi Coast and Beaches in Ibiza, each piece breathes sensuality whilst holding a certain vulnerability that the wearer will exude. The detailing on each outfit tells a story and the total collection is a perfect picture that incorporates each story.

According to the Creative Director,

My aim for the collection was to make something beautiful whilst staying true to the brand’s DNA and aesthetic. Pieces women feel beautiful in, knowing they’ll be the belle of the ball. And that’s what the Satori collection is!

From minis to midis and exaggerated detailing, the collection holds a piece for every woman looking to step into the summer making a bold statement at weddings, parties, date nights and galas. The designer desires that as you wear a piece from this collection, you feel your true nature.

See the collection below.

Credits
Brand: @memerochaofficial
Photography: @aogpixels
PR: @rtfcompany

