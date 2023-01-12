Meme Rocha Just Released A Collection Of Delightfully Adorable Dresses To Wear All Season

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 Luxurious womenswear brand Meme Rocha is giving us an exclusive look at its Collection 003. This collection will be the brand’s third release, just one year after its official lunch. 

The brand’s latest offering will focus on luxurious womenswear through its diffusion lines, ‘Meme Rocha Luxè’ and ‘Meme Rocha The Label’, utilising local artisans to create quality pieces in original, creative, unique statement pieces with locally and internationally sourced fabrics.

According to the statement of the brand:

Collection 003 is a dreamy fairytale mix of natural hues and luxurious soft textured silk-based tulle with earthy, nature-inspired references. The collection is dominated by ruching, pleating and gathering detailing as a central theme of play.

The collection takes simple everyday fabric and builds on this whilst enjoying couture and ready-to-wear intersection and building on a romantic and sultry aura with sculptural and feminine silhouettes and volumes to create pieces that you’ll cherish for years to come.

See the collection below.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Credits

Brand: @memerochaofficial

Photography: @adebayophotographer

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

