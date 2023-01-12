See How Style Stars Rocked Power Suits this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 219

Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Anyansi (@nikkiandtees)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Ogu (@janeinherskin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ كوثر (@iamhermossa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Adams (@koolkelsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎥Digital Creator (@shopnowsavelater)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minimalist | DIUTO AJOKU 리아 (@diutoajoku)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @erickavictoria_