The “Goddess of the Dawn” Collection by Sai Sankoh Is Worth Your Attention

Eponymous luxury resort wear brand Sai Sankoh has unveiled its latest collection, tagged Goddess of the Dawn. The brand’s latest offering is one of three fashion collections inspired by the designer’s recent travels across three continents, encapsulating the beauty and individuality of each stunning locale interwoven with her modern interpretation of classic glamour.

Each accessory was inspired by Sai’s travels across Tanzania, showcasing the vibrant colours, ornate patterns, and decadent textures found tucked in the lush savannahs of the Serengeti and on the serene beaches of Zanzibar. In keeping with the traditions of Zanzibar, fashion is both functional and purposeful; the collection was woven by skilled local women artisans, stitching intricate patterns into hats and handbags while perched patiently on the edge of tranquil streets.

According to the statement of the brand:

Goddess of the Dawn focuses on accessories that accentuate a Sai Sankoh woman – featuring hats, totes and clutches all simmer in vivid hues that naturally pepper the region – the Prussian blue of the Indian Ocean, the sun-scorched midtones of raffia, mustard-powdered hues akin to lions’ manes, and flamboyant flamingo-pink pops perfectly – whether your adventure is wading through two-toned high grass, sauntering on soft white beaches, or stopping traffic in bustling city streets. Goddess of the Dawn conjures women to feel bold in every way imaginable with the allure of dramatically sized accessories, the richness of textures imbued with the spirit of the Serengeti, and the tapestry of colours across the collection.

